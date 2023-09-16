TRISKELYON legt nach
Kommentieren
16.09.2023 | 15:01
Gerade mal eine Woche nach dem letzten Video schiebt das kanadische Thrash-Metal-Projekt TRISKELYON das nächste hinterher, und zwar zu 'Is Hope Still Alive' vom aktuellen Album "Artificial Insanity".
Gerade mal eine Woche nach dem letzten Video schiebt das kanadische Thrash-Metal-Projekt TRISKELYON das nächste hinterher, und zwar zu 'Is Hope Still Alive' vom aktuellen Album "Artificial Insanity".
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- triskelyon artificial insanity is hope still alive
0 Kommentare