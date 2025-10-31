THY DISEASE kündigt neues Album an

Die polnische Industrial/Death Metal-Schmiede THY DISEASE hat für den 28.11.2025 ihr neues Album "United We Fall" angekündigt. Der Langspieler wird via Creative Music Records veröffentlicht werden und präsentiert sich mit 'Regicide' bereits vorab auf YouTube.







"United We Fall" Trackliste:





01. Hellish Awakening

02. Victims of Need

03. Regicide

04. Hollow Future

05. The Arsonist

06. Behind the Summit

07. Summoning of War

08. From Above

09. United We Fall





THY DISEASE - Regicide ( Official Video )







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nWt1iL6bj5w

Quelle: THY DISEASE YouTube Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: thy disease united we fall regicide