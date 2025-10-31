THY DISEASE kündigt neues Album an
Die polnische Industrial/Death Metal-Schmiede THY DISEASE hat für den 28.11.2025 ihr neues Album "United We Fall" angekündigt. Der Langspieler wird via Creative Music Records veröffentlicht werden und präsentiert sich mit 'Regicide' bereits vorab auf YouTube.
"United We Fall" Trackliste:
01. Hellish Awakening
02. Victims of Need
03. Regicide
04. Hollow Future
05. The Arsonist
06. Behind the Summit
07. Summoning of War
08. From Above
09. United We Fall
THY DISEASE - Regicide ( Official Video )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nWt1iL6bj5w
