THE UNCHOSEN ONES: Debütalbum im April
Kommentieren
Am 21. April 2023 wird die spanische Power Metal-Band THE UNCHOSEN ONES ihr Debütalbum "Sorrow Turns To Dust" über Blood Fire Death veröffentlichen. Bisher gibt es drei Videos, die vorab schon einmal zeigen, was von der Band zu erwarten ist.
Die Trackliste liest sich wie folgt:
01. Far Beyond The Thunderdome
02. The World Is Ours To Take
03. Infinite Gear
04. Sorrow Turns To Dust
05. The Accursed Moon
06. Kill The Nightsorrow
07. Too Late
08. Shadow Dancer
09. Ashen Wasteland
10. The Call Of The Rain
11. True Warrior
Sorrow Turns To Dust
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0etVfGn_sho
Too Late
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1CUMY4axrFM
Far Beyond The Thunderdome
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xyx5y5hQZ9c
- Quelle:
- Blood Fire Death
- Redakteur:
- Hannelore Hämmer
- Tags:
- the unchosen ones sorrow turns to dust too late far beyond the thunderdome
0 Kommentare