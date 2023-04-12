THE UNCHOSEN ONES: Debütalbum im April

Am 21. April 2023 wird die spanische Power Metal-Band THE UNCHOSEN ONES ihr Debütalbum "Sorrow Turns To Dust" über Blood Fire Death veröffentlichen. Bisher gibt es drei Videos, die vorab schon einmal zeigen, was von der Band zu erwarten ist.

Die Trackliste liest sich wie folgt:

01. Far Beyond The Thunderdome

02. The World Is Ours To Take

03. Infinite Gear

04. Sorrow Turns To Dust

05. The Accursed Moon

06. Kill The Nightsorrow

07. Too Late

08. Shadow Dancer

09. Ashen Wasteland

10. The Call Of The Rain

11. True Warrior



Sorrow Turns To Dust







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0etVfGn_sho



Too Late







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1CUMY4axrFM



Far Beyond The Thunderdome







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xyx5y5hQZ9c



