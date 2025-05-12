THE GREAT OLD ONES bei Dragon Productions

Wer die Geschichten von H.P. Lovecraft kennt und eine Affinität zum Black Metal hat, dem dürften THE GREAT OLD ONES ein Begriff sein. Die Truppe aus Frankreich hat dieses Jahr erst ihr neuestes Album "Kadath" veröffentlicht und ist jetzt bei Dragon Productions.





"Kadath" Trackliste





01-Me, the Dreamer

02-Those from Ulthar

03-In the Mouth of Madness

04-Under the Sign of Koth

05-The Gathering

06-Leng

07- Astral Void (End of the Dream)

