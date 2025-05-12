THE GREAT OLD ONES bei Dragon Productions
Wer die Geschichten von H.P. Lovecraft kennt und eine Affinität zum Black Metal hat, dem dürften THE GREAT OLD ONES ein Begriff sein. Die Truppe aus Frankreich hat dieses Jahr erst ihr neuestes Album "Kadath" veröffentlicht und ist jetzt bei Dragon Productions.
"Kadath" Trackliste
01-Me, the Dreamer
02-Those from Ulthar
03-In the Mouth of Madness
04-Under the Sign of Koth
05-The Gathering
06-Leng
07- Astral Void (End of the Dream)
