THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT: Neues Album

Die amerikanische Metal-Band THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT hat ein neues Album angekündigt. Es trägt den Namen "Greetings From Suffocate City" und erscheint am 13.09.2024 via Better Noise Music. Neue Musik daraus gibt es in Form der Single 'Blood Mother'.



Für ihre neuen Songs hat die Band zahlreiche Gastmusiker gewinnen können.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Suffocate City (feat. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills)

2. Blood Mother

3. Doom And Gloom

4. Holy Water

5. Dark Thoughts (feat. Danny Worsnop)

6. Youre So Ugly When You Cry (feat. Bert McCracken of The Used)

7. Chernobyl

8. Dopamine

9. Voodoo Doll (feat. Eva Under Fire)

10. Happier Than You

11. Alien

12. Generation Psycho

13. Stay Weird

14. Hearse For Two



Sänger Lee Jennings sagt dazu: "Its title reflects our conviction, respect, and most importantly, DEVOTION to its message. This record talks of love and loss. That the people we love, the passions we dedicate ourselves to, the culture we are surrounded by, and the society we partake in, will all inevitably hurt us. Yet through the pain and struggle of it all, he adds, we still choose to love, unabashedly, even when it kills us. It is a warning of the challenges life will present us all with and a universal truth that suffering is inherent in all joy."



Das Album kann bereits vorbestellt werden.

