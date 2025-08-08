THEM: Neue Singleauskopplung
Kommentieren
Die international agierende Heavy Metal-Band THEM stellt euch heute den neuen Video-Clip zu ihrer aktuellen Single 'Catatonia' vom kommenden Album "Psychedelic Enigma" vor, welches bei Steamhammer erscheint.
Catatonia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=punEcMBRQ5E
"Psychedelic Enigma" Album Tracklist:
01 Ad Rem
02 Catatonia
03 An Evil Deed
04 Reverie
05 Remember To Die
06 Silent Room
07 Psychonautic State
08 The Scarlett Remains
09 Electric Church
10 Echoes Of The Forgotten Realm
11 Troubled Minds
12 Delirium
Line-up:
Markus Ullrich - Gitarre
KK Fossor - Gesang
Markus Johansson (SYLENCER, 4ARM) - Gitarre
Alexander Palma - Bass
Richie Seibel (LANFEAR, IVANHOE) - Keyboard
- Quelle:
- Steamhammer / SPV
- Redakteur:
- Stephan Lenze
- Tags:
- them catatonia psychedelic enigma steamhammer spv
0 Kommentare