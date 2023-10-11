TAKIDA mit neuer Single

Die Schwedische Rock Band tAKiDA veröffentlicht eine weitere neue Standalone-Single 'Your Blood Awaits You', mit dem entsprechenden Musik-Video.



Your Blood Awaits You







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gfhu8RIVH0Y

Quelle: Napalm Records/Band Facebook Redakteur: Hannelore Hämmer Tags: takida your blood awaits you