SUOTANA mit neuen Songs

Am 29.08.2025 kommt das neue Album "Ounas ||", der finnischen Melodic-Death-Metaller SUOTANA, via Reaper Entertainment. Die aktuelle Tour dazu ist bereits in unseren Newsmeldungen aufgelistet. Auf Spotify gibt es nun 'Twilight Stream' und 'Foreverland' als Appetizer auf das neue Album.
"Ounas ||" Trackliste:
01-The Flood (In Memoriam)
02-Foreverland
03-Winter Visions
04-Twilight Stream
05-The Crowned King of Ancient Forest
06-1473 Ounas
07-Hatebreeder (Children of Bodom cover)
