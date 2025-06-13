SUOTANA mit neuen Songs

Am 29.08.2025 kommt das neue Album "Ounas ||", der finnischen Melodic-Death-Metaller SUOTANA, via Reaper Entertainment. Die aktuelle Tour dazu ist bereits in unseren Newsmeldungen aufgelistet. Auf Spotify gibt es nun 'Twilight Stream' und 'Foreverland' als Appetizer auf das neue Album.

"Ounas ||" Trackliste:





01-The Flood (In Memoriam)

02-Foreverland

03-Winter Visions

04-Twilight Stream

05-The Crowned King of Ancient Forest

06-1473 Ounas

07-Hatebreeder (Children of Bodom cover)

