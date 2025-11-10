SUN OF THE SUNS mit zweitem Album
Aus Italien kommt neuer Deathcore, von SUN OF THE SUNS, da das Quartett um Frontmann Luca Scarlatti am 12.12.2025 das neue Album "Entanglement" veröffentlichen wird. Das Zweitwerk wird mit Unterstützung von Scarlet Records Anfang Dezember auf die Fans losgelassen und zeigt auf YouTube mit 'On The Last Day Of Earth', was erwartet werden darf.
"Entanglement" Trackliste:
01. Wanderer Of The Cosmos
02. On The Last Day Of Earth
03. Ephemeral, Ethereal, Eternal
04. If I Could Hold The Sky
05. One With The Sun
06. Wanderer Of The Unknown
07. Please, Blackout My Eyes
08. The Void Where Sound Ends Its Path
09. Entanglement
SUN OF THE SUNS - On The Last Day Of Earth (Official Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bSlUpKty4Xw
