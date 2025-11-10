SUN OF THE SUNS mit zweitem Album

Aus Italien kommt neuer Deathcore, von SUN OF THE SUNS, da das Quartett um Frontmann Luca Scarlatti am 12.12.2025 das neue Album "Entanglement" veröffentlichen wird. Das Zweitwerk wird mit Unterstützung von Scarlet Records Anfang Dezember auf die Fans losgelassen und zeigt auf YouTube mit 'On The Last Day Of Earth', was erwartet werden darf.





"Entanglement" Trackliste:





01. Wanderer Of The Cosmos

02. On The Last Day Of Earth

03. Ephemeral, Ethereal, Eternal

04. If I Could Hold The Sky

05. One With The Sun

06. Wanderer Of The Unknown

07. Please, Blackout My Eyes

08. The Void Where Sound Ends Its Path

09. Entanglement





SUN OF THE SUNS - On The Last Day Of Earth (Official Video)









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bSlUpKty4Xw

Quelle: Scarlet Records Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: sun of the suns entanglement on the last day of earth