SUFFOCATION: Im Frühjahr in Europa

Das Frühjahr klingelt gewaltig. Denn mit SUFFOCATION macht eine Institution des Death Metals den Kontinent unsicher.

Mit dabei sind ANGELMAKER, CARCOSA sowie FUMING MOUTH und MELANCHOLIA.

Anbei die Dates:

27.02.25 Germany Bochum @ Matrix

28.02.25 UK London @ Electric Brixton

01.03.25 UK Nottingham @ Rescue Rooms

02.03.25 UK Manchester @ Academy 2

03.03.25 UK Glasgow @ Slay

04.03.25 UK Bristol @ Marble Factory

05.03.25 UK Birmingham @ XOYO

06.03.25 UK Bournemouth @ The Old Firestation

07.03.25 France Paris @ Glazart

08.03.25 Switzerland Zurich @ Züri Gmätzlets Fest *

09.03.25 Germany Munich @ Backstage

10.03.25 Italy Bologna @ Locomotiv

11.03.25 Slovenia Ljubljana @ Orto bar

12.03.25 Hungary Budapest @ Barba Negra

13.03.25 Czech Republic Brno @ Fleda

14.03.25 Germany Erfurt @ Central

15.03.25 Germany Heidelberg @ Heidelberg Deathfest *

16.03.25 Austria Vienna @ Szene

17.03.25 Poland Warsaw @ Proxima

18.03.25 Germany Leipzig @ Felsenkeller

19.03.25 Germany Berlin @ Hole44

20.03.25 Germany Hamburg @ Bahnhof Pauli

21.03.25 Sweden Gothenburg @ Filmstudion

22.03.25 Sweden Stockholm @ Kollektivet Livet

23.03.25 Norway Oslo @ John Dee

25.03.25 Finland Helsinki @ Ääniwalli

26.03.25 Finland Tampere @ Olympia

28.03.25 Denmark Copenhagen @ Pumpehuset

29.03.25 The Netherlands Nijmegen @ Doornroosje

30.03.25 Belgium Antwerp @ Samhain Festival **



* No Mélancolia

** Suffocation + Fuming Mouth only







