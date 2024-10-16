SUFFOCATION: Im Frühjahr in Europa
Das Frühjahr klingelt gewaltig. Denn mit SUFFOCATION macht eine Institution des Death Metals den Kontinent unsicher.
Mit dabei sind ANGELMAKER, CARCOSA sowie FUMING MOUTH und MELANCHOLIA.
Anbei die Dates:
27.02.25 Germany Bochum @ Matrix
28.02.25 UK London @ Electric Brixton
01.03.25 UK Nottingham @ Rescue Rooms
02.03.25 UK Manchester @ Academy 2
03.03.25 UK Glasgow @ Slay
04.03.25 UK Bristol @ Marble Factory
05.03.25 UK Birmingham @ XOYO
06.03.25 UK Bournemouth @ The Old Firestation
07.03.25 France Paris @ Glazart
08.03.25 Switzerland Zurich @ Züri Gmätzlets Fest *
09.03.25 Germany Munich @ Backstage
10.03.25 Italy Bologna @ Locomotiv
11.03.25 Slovenia Ljubljana @ Orto bar
12.03.25 Hungary Budapest @ Barba Negra
13.03.25 Czech Republic Brno @ Fleda
14.03.25 Germany Erfurt @ Central
15.03.25 Germany Heidelberg @ Heidelberg Deathfest *
16.03.25 Austria Vienna @ Szene
17.03.25 Poland Warsaw @ Proxima
18.03.25 Germany Leipzig @ Felsenkeller
19.03.25 Germany Berlin @ Hole44
20.03.25 Germany Hamburg @ Bahnhof Pauli
21.03.25 Sweden Gothenburg @ Filmstudion
22.03.25 Sweden Stockholm @ Kollektivet Livet
23.03.25 Norway Oslo @ John Dee
25.03.25 Finland Helsinki @ Ääniwalli
26.03.25 Finland Tampere @ Olympia
28.03.25 Denmark Copenhagen @ Pumpehuset
29.03.25 The Netherlands Nijmegen @ Doornroosje
30.03.25 Belgium Antwerp @ Samhain Festival **
* No Mélancolia
** Suffocation + Fuming Mouth only
