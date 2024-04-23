SOULS OF DIOTIMA: Neue Single 'Another Day In Paradise' veröffentlicht

Die italienische Metal-Band SOULS OF DIOTIMA feiert in diesem Jahr ihr 20-jähriges Bestehen. Aus diesem Anlass hat die Band die Single 'Another Day In Paradise' veröffentlicht. Es ist eine Coverversion des gleichnamigen PHIL COLLINS-Hits.



Die Single wurde via Diotima Records Music Management Ltd., im Vertrieb von Blood Blast Distribution, herausgebracht.



Zum neuen Song sagt die Formation: "This single is a kind of bonus and will not be contained in our next album, so it is a stand-alone release just to celebrate our 20th anniversary and surprise our fans in the meantime when we are working on our fifth album.



This is actually the first time we are releasing a cover song, in our twenty-year career it had never happened, so in that sense, too, we are very curious to see the reaction of the audience. But why did we choose this track? First of all, it is a tribute to that great songwriter, composer and musician Phil Collins, and then it is a tribute to the "last ones". In our career, in fact, we have always paid much attention, not only with our music but with concrete actions, precisely to the "last ones", to those who live on the margins of society, to those who cannot. In our opinion, in fact, those who make art but in general those who have a "voice" that can be heard have a duty to call consciences to those people who are often "invisible."



Der Song ist bei allen bekannten Streaming-Plattformen erhältlich.

