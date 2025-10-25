SOULFLY mit neuem Musikvideo

Pünktlich zu dem jüngst veröffentlichten Album "Chama" haben die Metal-Urgesteine von SOULFLY ein neues Musikvideo online gestellt. 'No Pain = No Power' ist zum Releasetermin auf YouTube online.







"Chama" Trackliste:





01. Indigenous Inquisition

02. Storm the Gates

03. Nihilist

04. No Pain = No Power

05. Ghenna

06. Black Hole Scum

07. Favela/Dystopia

08. Always Was, Always Will Be...

09. Soulfly XIII

10. Chama





No Pain = No Power (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LxmW2wbG0Es=RDLxmW2wbG0Es&start_radio=1

