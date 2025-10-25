SOULFLY mit neuem Musikvideo
Pünktlich zu dem jüngst veröffentlichten Album "Chama" haben die Metal-Urgesteine von SOULFLY ein neues Musikvideo online gestellt. 'No Pain = No Power' ist zum Releasetermin auf YouTube online.
"Chama" Trackliste:
01. Indigenous Inquisition
02. Storm the Gates
03. Nihilist
04. No Pain = No Power
05. Ghenna
06. Black Hole Scum
07. Favela/Dystopia
08. Always Was, Always Will Be...
09. Soulfly XIII
10. Chama
No Pain = No Power (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LxmW2wbG0Es=RDLxmW2wbG0Es&start_radio=1
