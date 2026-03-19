SOULBURN: Neues Album

Die niederländische Black/Death Metal-Band SOULBURN wird am 12.06.2026 ein neues Album veröffentlichen. Das Werk trägt den Namen "Quantifying Cosmic Doom" und wird via Testimony Records erscheinen. Der Opener des Albums 'The Braveheart Of Nightmares' ist bereits gestern erschienen.



Sänger Twan de Geel sagt dazu: "The single edit of 'The Braveheart Of Nightmares' retains the unique, dark, and journey-like feel of the song. Its DNA derives from the fabric of dreams and nightmares. The combination of epic storytelling with an eerie, melancholic vibe turns it into such a stand-out song that has somehow kept me intrigued during the whole creation process. The album version is actually extended, you just have to wait a bit to hear this song in full."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

01. The Braveheart Of Nightmares

02. Powehi, the Embellished Dark Source of Unending Creation

03. A Pyramid Absurd

04. An Impious Journey Through the Cathedral's Mouth

05. Stalactites of Molten Flesh

06. M87 - What Hopes To Be Born?

07. Iconox Spew Black at the Razor's Edge

08. Down Among the Stars

09. The Desolationist

10. In the Very Time That Will Rot Us

11. An Innocuous Swathe of Sky



Das Album kann im Labelshop bereits vorbestellt werden.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iOLS-mz4cB8