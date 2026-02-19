SONS OF ETERNITY mit zweitem Album

Aus Würzburg kommt neuer Heavy/Power Metal, denn SONS OF ETERNITY wird am 27.03.2026 sein zweites Studioalbum "Human Beast" veröffentlichen. Der Labelpartner Massacre Records, hat auf YouTube bereits den Vorboten 'Forever' ins Rennen geschickt.







"Human Beast" Trackliste:





01. Sons Of Eternity

02. Forever

03. Resistance

04. When Fantasy Dies

05. Human Beast

06. The Line

07. Fight

08. Tearing Down The Walls

09. Abyss Of Life





Sons of Eternity - Forever (Official Video)









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SjozgwRY_ik=RDSjozgwRY_ik&start_radio=1

Quelle: Massacre Records Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: sons of eternity human beast forever