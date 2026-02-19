SONS OF ETERNITY mit zweitem Album
Aus Würzburg kommt neuer Heavy/Power Metal, denn SONS OF ETERNITY wird am 27.03.2026 sein zweites Studioalbum "Human Beast" veröffentlichen. Der Labelpartner Massacre Records, hat auf YouTube bereits den Vorboten 'Forever' ins Rennen geschickt.
"Human Beast" Trackliste:
01. Sons Of Eternity
02. Forever
03. Resistance
04. When Fantasy Dies
05. Human Beast
06. The Line
07. Fight
08. Tearing Down The Walls
09. Abyss Of Life
Sons of Eternity - Forever (Official Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SjozgwRY_ik=RDSjozgwRY_ik&start_radio=1
Quelle:
Massacre Records
Redakteur:
Norman Wernicke
Tags:
sons of eternity human beast forever
