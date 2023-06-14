SODOMISERY: Details zum zweiten Album

Die schwedische Melodic-Death-Metal-Band SODOMISERY hat die ersten Details zu ihrem zweiten Album bekanntgegeben. Es trägt den Namen "Mazzaroth" und wird am 08.09.2023 via Testimony Records erscheinen.



Zum daraus stammenden Song 'Psychogenic' ist bereits ein Lyrik-Video im Umlauf.



Harris Sopovic sagt dazu: "Although 'Psychogenic' was the last track to be written for the record, it turned out to be one of the most energetic songs on the album. And of course its lyrics fuel the fire of a story about mental illness in society, religion and the struggle of the individual that creeps through 'Mazzaroth'."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Coming Home

2. Psychogenic

3. Delusion

4. A Storm Without a Wind

5. Master of Your Mind

6. Mazzaroth

7. Rebuilding

8. Demon in Heaven

9. Ephemeral Requiem



Das Album kann im Labelshop bereits vorbestellt werden.



