SLAUGHTERDAY: Plattendeal mit Testimony Records geschlossen

Die deutsche Death-Metal-Band SLAUGHTERDAY hat einen Plattendeal mit Testimony Records geschlossen. Um das gebührend zu feiern, wird es am 21.11.2025 eine Veröffentlichung in Form einer EP geben. Diese trägt den Namen "Terrified".



Gitarrist Jens Finger sagt dazu: "This EP differs stylistically from our regular releases, because it is a tribute to the old grind bands like REPULSION and NAPALM DEATH, which is also reflected in the cover and the logo. Of course, this immediately brings to mind Repulsion's title 'Horrified'  which was exactly our intention. Every track is a short, sharp attack on the ears. What you hear is what you'll get: bursts of explosive energy, razor-sharp riffs, and relentless rhythms  uncompromising and unrestrained!"



Frontmann Bernd Reiners ergänzt: "Both, the eponymous track 'Terrified' and the EP are paying homage to the raw ferocity of grindcore's early pioneers  meaning such legends as Napalm Death and Repulsion. Staying true to the genre's uncompromising roots, this track is a furious burst of aggression and bleak honesty that channels the chaos, speed, and unfiltered rage that defined the early days of grind. Lyrically, 'Terrified' tears into the modern cycle of fear, manipulation, and profit-driven hate. The repetition and blunt force mirror the suffocating nature of dread. With its grinding riffs, pulverising drums, and relentless vocal assault, 'Terrified' is not just a song but a statement. We salute the unrelenting spirit of grindcore's past, and raise a warning cry that is squarely aimed at the present."



Den ersten Output gibt es mit dem Song 'Terrified' bereits auch schon.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Ashes of the Innocent

2. Fleshtorn Future

3. Terrified

4. Chained to Oblivion



Line-up:

Jens Finger  Guitars, Bass

Bernd Reiners  Vocals, Drums

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CS83gipvfx0