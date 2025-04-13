SKUGGOR zum dritten

Aus Schweden kommt mit "Where Sun Resigns" neuer Atmospheric Black Metal von SKUGGOR. Das Duo wird am 16.05.2025, via Naturmacht Productions, eine auf dreihundert Stück limitierte Edition der neuen Scheibe veröffentlichen. Mit 'Meditations Upon the Roots of Infinity' ist auch schon der erste Track der neuen Platte auf Spotify online.

"Where Sun Resigns" Trackliste:

01-Writhe

02-Meditations Upon the Roots of Infinity

03-From Crescent to Oblivion

04-For Every Wound a Hymn of Growth

05-Coma Abyss, Devour Me

06-Time Folds Spirals

07-Grey Mountain of Sorrow