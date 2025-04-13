SKUGGOR zum dritten
Kommentieren
Aus Schweden kommt mit "Where Sun Resigns" neuer Atmospheric Black Metal von SKUGGOR. Das Duo wird am 16.05.2025, via Naturmacht Productions, eine auf dreihundert Stück limitierte Edition der neuen Scheibe veröffentlichen. Mit 'Meditations Upon the Roots of Infinity' ist auch schon der erste Track der neuen Platte auf Spotify online.
"Where Sun Resigns" Trackliste:
01-Writhe
02-Meditations Upon the Roots of Infinity
03-From Crescent to Oblivion
04-For Every Wound a Hymn of Growth
05-Coma Abyss, Devour Me
06-Time Folds Spirals
07-Grey Mountain of Sorrow
- Quelle:
- SKUGGOR Instagram
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- skuggor where sun resigns meditations upon the roots of infinity
0 Kommentare