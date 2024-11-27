SHORES OF NULL mit einem weiteren Liveclip vom Hellfest 2024
Noch einen Liveclip von ihrem Auftritt beim Hellfest 2024, bei dem sie ihr aktuelles Album "The Loss Of Beauty" vorgestellt hat, gibt es von der Death-Doom-Kapelle SHORES OF NULL aus Italien, und zwar dieses Mal eine Darbietung von 'My Darkest Years'.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sRz1yFn-m9o
