SHORES OF NULL: Livevideo

Heute wurde das Livealbum "Beauty Over Europe" der Metalband SHORES OF NULL aus Italien veröffentlicht. Gleichzeitig ging ein Liveclip zu 'A Nature In Disguise' online.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yye8s-6w1rg

Quelle: Asher Media Relations Redakteur: Stefan Kayser Tags: shores of null beauty over europe a nature in disguise