SHORES OF NULL: Livevideo
09.05.2025 | 23:01
Heute wurde das Livealbum "Beauty Over Europe" der Metalband SHORES OF NULL aus Italien veröffentlicht. Gleichzeitig ging ein Liveclip zu 'A Nature In Disguise' online.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yye8s-6w1rg
