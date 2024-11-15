SHORES OF NULL: Liveclip vom Hellfest 2024

Die italienische Death-Doom-Band SHORES OF NULL hat einen Liveclip von ihrem Auftritt beim Hellfest 2024 veröffentlicht, und zwar eine Darbietung von 'A New Death Is Born' vom aktuellen Album "The Loss Of Beauty".







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zw07Pvr5BsM

Quelle: Asher Media Relations