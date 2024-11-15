SHORES OF NULL: Liveclip vom Hellfest 2024
15.11.2024 | 21:58
Die italienische Death-Doom-Band SHORES OF NULL hat einen Liveclip von ihrem Auftritt beim Hellfest 2024 veröffentlicht, und zwar eine Darbietung von 'A New Death Is Born' vom aktuellen Album "The Loss Of Beauty".
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zw07Pvr5BsM
- Quelle:
- Asher Media Relations
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- shores of null the loss of beauty a new death is born hellfest 2024
