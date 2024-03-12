SEVERE TORTURE mit Comebackalbum!

Die niederländischen Brutal Deather SEVERE TORTURE bringen am 07. Juni ihr insgesamt sechstes Studioalbum raus, das ganze 14 Jahre nach "Slaughtered" erscheinen wird. Über Season Of Mist wird "Torn From The Jaws Of Death" als CD, LP und digital erhältlich sein.

Hier die erste Single 'The Death Of Everything':

Die Tracklist:

1. The Death Of Everything

2. Marked By Blood And Darkness

3. Hogtied In Rope

4. Torn From The Jaws Of Death

5. Christ Immersion

6. Putrid Remains

7. The Pinnacle Of Suffering

8. Through Pain And Emptiness

9. Those Who Wished Me Dead

10. Tear All The Flesh Off The Earth