Das Beste von MOB RULES

30 Jahre MOB RULES wollen gefeiert werden. Mit "Celebration Day" gibt es eine schmucke Compilation der Melodic-Metaller. Erscheinen wird sie am 03. Mai.

Anbei die Trackliste:

CD 1

01. Way Of The World

02. Run To The Hills (IRON MAIDEN Cover)

new unreleased track

03. Fame (IRENE CARA Cover)

new unreleased track

04. Square Hammer (GHOST Cover)

new unreleased track

05. Ghost Town (re-recorded)

previously digital only

06. Sacred Heart (DIO Cover)

07. Ghost Of A Chance

08. Hollowed Be Thy Name

09. Sinister Light

10. Black Rain

11. Ice & Fire

12. Somerled

13. Flag Of Life

14. Unholy War

15. Fuel To The Fire



CD2

01. Raven's Flight (AMON AMARTH Cover)

previously digital only

02. Hymn Of The Damned

previously digital only

03. Lord Of Madness (re-recorded)

04. Evolution's Falling

05. Shores Ahead

06. Hydrophobia

07. Hold Back The Light

08. Tele Box Fool

09. Desperate Son

10. The Sirens

11. Better Morning

12. Trial By Fire

13. On The Edge

14. Rain Song

15. Dykemaster's Tale