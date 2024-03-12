Das Beste von MOB RULES
30 Jahre MOB RULES wollen gefeiert werden. Mit "Celebration Day" gibt es eine schmucke Compilation der Melodic-Metaller. Erscheinen wird sie am 03. Mai.
Anbei die Trackliste:
CD 1
01. Way Of The World
02. Run To The Hills (IRON MAIDEN Cover)
new unreleased track
03. Fame (IRENE CARA Cover)
new unreleased track
04. Square Hammer (GHOST Cover)
new unreleased track
05. Ghost Town (re-recorded)
previously digital only
06. Sacred Heart (DIO Cover)
07. Ghost Of A Chance
08. Hollowed Be Thy Name
09. Sinister Light
10. Black Rain
11. Ice & Fire
12. Somerled
13. Flag Of Life
14. Unholy War
15. Fuel To The Fire
CD2
01. Raven's Flight (AMON AMARTH Cover)
previously digital only
02. Hymn Of The Damned
previously digital only
03. Lord Of Madness (re-recorded)
04. Evolution's Falling
05. Shores Ahead
06. Hydrophobia
07. Hold Back The Light
08. Tele Box Fool
09. Desperate Son
10. The Sirens
11. Better Morning
12. Trial By Fire
13. On The Edge
14. Rain Song
15. Dykemaster's Tale
