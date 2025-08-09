SERPENTUM zum Vierten

Die australischen Depressive-Black-Band SERPENTUM hat sein viertes Studioalbum "Scar the Abyss" veröffentlicht. An Inspiration scheint es den Mannen aus Brisbane nicht zu mangeln, da sie erst dieses Jahr die Platte "The Hilt of Forking Tongues" veröffentlicht haben.







"Scar the Abyss" Trackliste:





1. Stigmata

2 God Of Decay

3. To Circle A Vulture

4. Wither

5. Cradled By Oblivion

6. Insects

7. Scar The Abyss

8. Gheist

Quelle: SERPENTUM Bandcamp Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: serpentum scar the abyss