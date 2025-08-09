ARKTHEOS gibt Debütalbum
Mit neuem Black/Death-Metal-Sound meldet sich die Kanadische Band ARKTHEOS zurück. Das Duo bestehend aus T. Pill und D. Ibson, haben nun ihr erstes Studioalbum "Cosmolith" veröffentlicht. Die Scheibe ist derzeit bei Bandcamp als Download verfügbar.
"Cosmolith" Trackliste:
1. The River
2. Voracious Bloom
3. Cosmic Forge
4. Vortex Hammer
5. Gate to Pathless Lands
6. Feral Gnosis
7. Stormblood
- Quelle:
- ARKTHEOS Bandcamp
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- arktheos cosmolith
