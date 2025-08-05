SECRET RULE: Neues Video und Infos zum Album
05.08.2025 | 22:41
Die italienische Metalband SECRET RULE veröffentlicht das Album "X" am 24. Oktobervia Rockshots Records. Heute ging der Videoclip zur neuen, digitalen Single 'Silent Pain' online.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8yQPDnbLC0Q
