SCORCHED MIND mit Debütalbum
Mit SCORCHED MIND stellt sich eine neue Band aus den USA vor, die musikalisch im Spannungsfeld von Sludge, Death Metal und Hardcore agiert. Sie haben heute ihr Debütalbum "Embracing the Dying Sun" veröffentlicht und präsentieren somit den ersten Langspieler nach der EP "Scorched Mind" (2024) und der Single 'Depravity' (2025).
"Embracing the Dying Sun" Trackliste:
01-Rite of Cleansing
02-Depravity
03-Formative Violence
04-Destabilized
05-Fear of Existence
06-Harsh Reality
07-Formless
08-Dethrone
09-Antidote
10-Reflective Void
11-Invoking a Dying Sun
