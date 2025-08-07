SCORCHED MIND mit Debütalbum

Mit SCORCHED MIND stellt sich eine neue Band aus den USA vor, die musikalisch im Spannungsfeld von Sludge, Death Metal und Hardcore agiert. Sie haben heute ihr Debütalbum "Embracing the Dying Sun" veröffentlicht und präsentieren somit den ersten Langspieler nach der EP "Scorched Mind" (2024) und der Single 'Depravity' (2025).







"Embracing the Dying Sun" Trackliste:





01-Rite of Cleansing

02-Depravity

03-Formative Violence

04-Destabilized

05-Fear of Existence

06-Harsh Reality

07-Formless

08-Dethrone

09-Antidote

10-Reflective Void

11-Invoking a Dying Sun

Quelle: SCORCHED MIND Bandcamp Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: scorched mind embracing the dying sun