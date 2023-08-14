SABATON: neues Video zu 'Reign of Terror'
14.08.2023 | 22:33
Von SABATON gibt ein weiteres, neues, offizielles Lyrik-Video, diesmal zu 'Reign of Terror'. Auch dieser Titel stammt vom Album "Primo Victoria".
Reign of Terror
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P9lcxoaepxw
