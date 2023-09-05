SABATON: 'Counterstrike'
05.09.2023 | 23:42
Mit 'Counterstrike' setzt SABATON die Serie der neuen, offiziellen Lyrik-Videos fort. Ein Titel, der ebenfalls vom 2005er-Album "Primo Victoria" stammt.
Counterstrike
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xKOxIcfuzx0
