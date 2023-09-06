HEAVY LOAD: Sie sind zurück!

Die Metal-Legende HEAVY LOAD ist nach vierzig!!! Jahren zurück!

Über das Label No Remorse wird am 06.10.2023 ein neues Album namens "Riders Of The Ancient Storm" veröffentlicht.

Die VÖ erfolgt als CD, LP sowie im Budle mit dem Buch Waalgaard Saga, geschrieben von Bandmitglied Ragne Wahlquist.

Die Band über das Album:

"It has been a long time coming for us to let people hear our new album. We are very eager to let this bird fly. Although we have kept it hidden in our hearts for so many years, we are now ready to let it free, take the sky, meet the world, and hopefully find its nests with other people"