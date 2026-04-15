RAVAGED BY THE YETI: Neues Album

Das international besetzte Death-Metal-Trio RAVAGED BY THE YETI hat ein neues Album angekündigt. Das zweite Album der Band trägt den Namen "Snowbound Horror" und wird am 10.07.2026 via Testimony Records erscheinen.



Mit der ersten Single 'Vengeance In Fur" liefert das Trio auch schon einen ersten Höreindruck ab.



Frontman Rogga Johansson sagt dazu: "The opening track of 'Snowbound Horror' delivers classic midtempo death metal riffage that gives way to an old school heavy groove explains. Punishing vocals put the icing on 'Vengeance in Fur'. This is a headbanger through and through."



Aufgenommen, gemischt und gemastert wurde das Werk von Håkan Stuvemark bei Necrotic Audio Productions in Ransta (Schweden). Das Cover-Artwork stammt von Ivan S. Bragin und das Layout von Thomas Strater.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

01. Vengeance in Fur

02. Human Spoil

03. By the Hands of the Beast

04. As Fangs Go Deep

05. Beast Prey

06. Frozen Stiff

07. They Came Through the Cold

08. Tusk of the Yeti

09. Death by Icicle

10. Snowbound Horror

11. Land of Ice and Snow



Line-up:

Rogga Johansson  Guitars, Vocals

Mike Borders  Bass

Jon Rudin  Drums



Das Werk kann bereits vorbestellt werden.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l5Xcom7RXOo