RAVAGED BY THE YETI: Neues Album "Snowbound Horror" angekündigt
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Das international besetzte Death-Metal-Trio RAVAGED BY THE YETI hat ein neues Album angekündigt. Das zweite Album der Band trägt den Namen "Snowbound Horror" und wird am 10.07.2026 via Testimony Records erscheinen.
Mit der ersten Single 'Vengeance In Fur" liefert das Trio auch schon einen ersten Höreindruck ab.
Frontman Rogga Johansson sagt dazu: "The opening track of 'Snowbound Horror' delivers classic midtempo death metal riffage that gives way to an old school heavy groove explains. Punishing vocals put the icing on 'Vengeance in Fur'. This is a headbanger through and through."
Aufgenommen, gemischt und gemastert wurde das Werk von Håkan Stuvemark bei Necrotic Audio Productions in Ransta (Schweden). Das Cover-Artwork stammt von Ivan S. Bragin und das Layout von Thomas Strater.
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
01. Vengeance in Fur
02. Human Spoil
03. By the Hands of the Beast
04. As Fangs Go Deep
05. Beast Prey
06. Frozen Stiff
07. They Came Through the Cold
08. Tusk of the Yeti
09. Death by Icicle
10. Snowbound Horror
11. Land of Ice and Snow
Line-up:
Rogga Johansson Guitars, Vocals
Mike Borders Bass
Jon Rudin Drums
Das Werk kann bereits vorbestellt werden.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l5Xcom7RXOo
- Quelle:
- Sure Shot Worx
- Redakteur:
- Swen Reuter
- Tags:
- ravaged by the yeti snowbound horror vengeance in fur neues album neue single testimony records rogga johansson mike borders jon rudin massacre
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