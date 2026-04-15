EVEALE kündigt ersten Langspieler

Das noch frische und internationale Black-Metal-Projekt EVEALE, bestehend aus Chris Barber (UK), Steven Wiener (US) und Alexander Stephen Loach (UK), hat für den 01.05.2026 sein Debütalbum "Enter the Woodland Realm" angekündigt. Dem bereits auf EP erschienenen 'Lament Of The Dryads' wurde auch ein Lyric-Video spendiert.







"Enter the Woodland Realm" Trackliste:





01. The Beckoning

02. Lament Of The Dryads

03. The Enemy

04. Carniflora

05. The Ritual

06. Pursuit Beneath The Moonlight

07. Our Flame

08. The Final Quest

09. Enter The Woodland Realm





Lament Of The Dryads - Lyric Video







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2h4uBd0USyg

Quelle: EVEALE Bandcamp Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: eveale enter the woodland realm lament of the dryads