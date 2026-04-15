EVEALE kündigt ersten Langspieler "Enter the Woodland Realm" an
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Das noch frische und internationale Black-Metal-Projekt EVEALE, bestehend aus Chris Barber (UK), Steven Wiener (US) und Alexander Stephen Loach (UK), hat für den 01.05.2026 sein Debütalbum "Enter the Woodland Realm" angekündigt. Dem bereits auf EP erschienenen 'Lament Of The Dryads' wurde auch ein Lyric-Video spendiert.
"Enter the Woodland Realm" Trackliste:
01. The Beckoning
02. Lament Of The Dryads
03. The Enemy
04. Carniflora
05. The Ritual
06. Pursuit Beneath The Moonlight
07. Our Flame
08. The Final Quest
09. Enter The Woodland Realm
Lament Of The Dryads - Lyric Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2h4uBd0USyg
- Quelle:
- EVEALE Bandcamp
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- eveale enter the woodland realm lament of the dryads
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