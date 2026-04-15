NOKTVRNE debütiert mit "Litanies of Agony"
Kommentieren
Das Black-Metal-Duo NOKTVRNE, aus Mexiko, hat heute sein Debütalbum "Litanies of Agony" veröffentlicht. Das in Eigenregie entstandene Album ist, in voller Länge, bereits bei YouTube online.
"Litanies of Agony" Trackliste:
01. Sunset In Ruins
02. Forest Of Ashes
03. Forced To Perdition
04. Crimson Snow
05. Solitude Reflection
06. Cursed Blood
07. Awaiting Death
08. 青木ヶ原 (Suicide Forest)
Noktvrne - Litanies of Agony (Full Album Premiere)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-CQroOpP8o
- Quelle:
- NOKTVRNE Facebook
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- noktvrne litanies of agony
0 Kommentare