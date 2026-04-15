NOKTVRNE debütiert mit

Das Black-Metal-Duo NOKTVRNE, aus Mexiko, hat heute sein Debütalbum "Litanies of Agony" veröffentlicht. Das in Eigenregie entstandene Album ist, in voller Länge, bereits bei YouTube online.







"Litanies of Agony" Trackliste:





01. Sunset In Ruins

02. Forest Of Ashes

03. Forced To Perdition

04. Crimson Snow

05. Solitude Reflection

06. Cursed Blood

07. Awaiting Death

08. 青木ヶ原 (Suicide Forest)





Noktvrne - Litanies of Agony (Full Album Premiere)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-CQroOpP8o

Quelle: NOKTVRNE Facebook Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: noktvrne litanies of agony