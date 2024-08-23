PYRACANDA ist zurück!
Kommentieren
Nach über 30 Jahren sind die Thrasher von PYRACANDA wieder am Start!
Mit "Losing Faith" erscheint am 10. Oktober über FHM Records das neue Album.
Cover und Trackliste haben wir schon jetzt:
01. Dont Wait For
02. Hellfire
03. Mouth Warrior
04. Losing Faith
05. Misanthrope
06. History Twister
07. We Are More
08. Spoke In The Wheel
09. What Builds My Pride
10. Hold On!
- Quelle:
- FHM Records
- Redakteur:
- Marcel Rapp
- Tags:
- pyracanda losing faith fhm records
0 Kommentare