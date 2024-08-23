PYRACANDA ist zurück!

Nach über 30 Jahren sind die Thrasher von PYRACANDA wieder am Start!

Mit "Losing Faith" erscheint am 10. Oktober über FHM Records das neue Album.

Cover und Trackliste haben wir schon jetzt:

01. Dont Wait For

02. Hellfire

03. Mouth Warrior

04. Losing Faith

05. Misanthrope

06. History Twister

07. We Are More

08. Spoke In The Wheel

09. What Builds My Pride

10. Hold On!