POWERWOLF veröffentlicht am Karfreitag das neue Album

POWERWOLF veröffentlicht am 7.April 2023 (stilecht am Karfreitag) das neue Album "Interludium", welches sechs neue Studiotracks enthält.

Auf dem Bonusalbum "Communio Lupatum II" covern elf Bands (u. a. EISBRECHER; RAGE; ELECTRIC CALLBOY KORPIKLAANI) Songs von POWERWOLF. Dazu gibt es in limitierten Auflagen eine zweite Bonus-CD, die aus acht Orchesterversionen der Albumtracks besteht.



Tracklist Interludium:

1. Wolves Of War

2. Sainted by the Storm

3. No Prayer At Midnight

4. My Will Be Done

5. Altars On Fire

6. Wolfborn

7. Stronger Than The Sacrament

8. Living On A Nightmare

9. Midnight Madonna

10. Bête du Gévaudan



CD 2 Communio Lupatum II

1. Werewolves Of Armenia (by Wind Rose)

2. Reverent Of Rats (by Mystic Prophecy)

3. Dancing With The Dead (by Annisokay)

4. Call Of The Wild (by Rage)

5. Venom Of Venus (by Ad Infinitum)

6. Sudenmorsian (Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone) (by Korpiklaani)

7. Stossgebet (by Eisbrecher)

8. Fire & Forgive (by Electric Callboy)

9. Armata Strigoi (by Warkings)

10. We Are The Wild (by Lord Of The Lost)

11. Night Of The Werewolves (by Unleash The Archers)



CD 3 Interludium Orchestrale

1. Wolves Of War (orchestral version)

2. Sainted by the Storm (orchestral version)

3. No Prayer At Midnight (orchestral version)

4. My Will Be Done (orchestral version)

5. Altars On Fire (orchestral version)

6. Wolfborn (orchestral version)

7. Midnight Madonna (orchestral version)

8. Bête du Gévaudan (orchestral version)