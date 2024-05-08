PORTRAIT mit neuem Album in Juni

Die schwedische Heavy Metal-Combo PORTRAIT steht mit dem sechsten Album in den Startlöchern. Die Platte erscheint am 21. Juni bei Metal Blade Records und hört auf den Titel "The Host".

Hier könnt Ihr in Form des Songs 'The Blood Covenant' schon einmal reinhorchen in das Werk.

Der offizielle Videoclip wird heute abend um 18 Uhr veröffentlicht.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZAbmsO-CHZk