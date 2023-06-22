PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS... schizophren?

Am 1. September 2023 erscheint über Nuclear Blast das neue Album "Kings Of The Asylum" von PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS. Passend dazu gibt es gleich den Titeltrack als Video und auch die komplette Trackliste samt Cover.



"Kings Of The Asylum" Trackliste:



01. Walking In Circles

02. Too Much Is Never Enough

03. Hammer And Dance

04. Strike The Match

05. Schizophrenia

06. Kings Of The Asylum

07. The Hunt

08. Show No Mercy

09. No Guts! No Glory!

10. Ghosts

11. Maniac

12. Monster (CD Bonus Track)



Schizophrenia







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xXqDHikteSE

Quelle: Nuclear Blast Redakteur: Hannelore Hämmer Tags: phil campbell and the bastard sons kings of the asylum schizophrenia