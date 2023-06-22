PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS... schizophren?
Am 1. September 2023 erscheint über Nuclear Blast das neue Album "Kings Of The Asylum" von PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS. Passend dazu gibt es gleich den Titeltrack als Video und auch die komplette Trackliste samt Cover.
"Kings Of The Asylum" Trackliste:
01. Walking In Circles
02. Too Much Is Never Enough
03. Hammer And Dance
04. Strike The Match
05. Schizophrenia
06. Kings Of The Asylum
07. The Hunt
08. Show No Mercy
09. No Guts! No Glory!
10. Ghosts
11. Maniac
12. Monster (CD Bonus Track)
Schizophrenia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xXqDHikteSE
