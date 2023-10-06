PETER HOOK & THE LIGHT auf "Substance"-Tour
Kommentieren
Das ehemalige JOY DIVISION Bandmitglied PETER HOOK wird mit seiner Band demnächst auf Tour gehen. Anlass ist der 35. Geburtstag der "Substance"-Alben von JOY DIVISION und NEW ORDER.
Folgende Termine sind bestätigt:
12.10.23 KK'S Steel Mill - Live Music, Wolverhampton
13.10.23 Liverpool Olympia, Liverpool
14.10.23 Eventim Apollo, London
13.11.23 TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht, Netherlands
14.11.23 Het Depot, Leuven, Belgium (SOLD OUT)
15.11.23 Turbinenhalle Oberhausen, Germany
17.11.23 Reithalle Strasse E, Dresden, Germany
18.11.23 Zaklęte Rewiry, Wrocław, Poland
20.11.23 Roxy Prague, Prague, Czech Republic
22.11.23 Docks - Lausanne, Switzerland
23.11.23 La Laiterie Artefact, Strasbourg, France
24.11.23 L'Arche, Villerupt, France
Tickets sind über die Bandhomepage erhältlich.
- Quelle:
- www.peterhookandthelight.live
- Redakteur:
- Swen Reuter
- Tags:
- peter hook and the light tour 2023 substance tour joy division new order 35 jahre jubilaeum
0 Kommentare