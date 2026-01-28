PESTILENCE auf Europatour
Kommentieren
Im letzten Jahr wurde das Death-Metal-Geschwader PESTILENCE bei Dragon Productions begrüßt, nun wird via der Booking-Agentur die neue Tour bekannt gegeben.
Einmal quer durch Europa, mit einigen Stationen in Deutschland, wird die "Entering The Portals Tour 2026" führen.
Hier die Tourdaten:
25.03.26 Slovenia, Ljubljana, Menza Pri Koritu
26.03.26 Italy, San Giovanni Lupatoto, Damage Inc
27.03.26 Italy, Pesaro, Spazio Webo
28.03.26 Italy, Bari, Nevermind
05.05.26 Denmark, Copenhagen, Rust
06.05.26 Germany, Hamburg, Logo
07.05.26 Germany, Oldenburg, MTS
09.05.26 France, Sains-en-Gohelle, Haeresis Metal Fest
10.05.26 Belgium, Diest, Hell
23.07.26 Serbia, Belgrade, Klub Fest
24.07.26 Slovakia, Bratislava, Pink Whale
25.07.26 Czech Republic, Volyne, Enter The Eternal Fire Festival
26.07.26 Austria, Salzburg, Rockhouse
28.08.26 Spain, Barcelona, Drums Of War Festival
- Quelle:
- Dragon Productions
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- pestilence entering the portals entering the portals tour
0 Kommentare