PESTILENCE auf Europatour

Im letzten Jahr wurde das Death-Metal-Geschwader PESTILENCE bei Dragon Productions begrüßt, nun wird via der Booking-Agentur die neue Tour bekannt gegeben.

Einmal quer durch Europa, mit einigen Stationen in Deutschland, wird die "Entering The Portals Tour 2026" führen.





Hier die Tourdaten:





25.03.26 Slovenia, Ljubljana, Menza Pri Koritu

26.03.26 Italy, San Giovanni Lupatoto, Damage Inc

27.03.26 Italy, Pesaro, Spazio Webo

28.03.26 Italy, Bari, Nevermind

05.05.26 Denmark, Copenhagen, Rust

06.05.26 Germany, Hamburg, Logo

07.05.26 Germany, Oldenburg, MTS

09.05.26 France, Sains-en-Gohelle, Haeresis Metal Fest

10.05.26 Belgium, Diest, Hell

23.07.26 Serbia, Belgrade, Klub Fest

24.07.26 Slovakia, Bratislava, Pink Whale

25.07.26 Czech Republic, Volyne, Enter The Eternal Fire Festival

26.07.26 Austria, Salzburg, Rockhouse

28.08.26 Spain, Barcelona, Drums Of War Festival











