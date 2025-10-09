OUTLAW mit dritter Single vom neuen Album

Die in São Paulo gegründete und mittlerweile in Dresden ansässige Black-Metal-Formation OUTLAW hat mit 'A Subtle Intimation' die dritte Single ihres kommenden Albums "Opus Mortis" veröffentlicht. Das Werk erscheint am 31.10.2025 über AOP Records.







"Opus Mortis" Trackliste:





01. Blaze of Dissolution

02. Through the Infinite Darkness

03. The Crimson Rose

04. A Million Midnights

05. Those Who Breath Fire

06. A Subtle Intimation

07. Ruins of Existence





A Subtle Intimation (New Track 2025)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhppCAxqKK8

