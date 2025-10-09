OUTLAW mit dritter Single vom neuen Album
Die in São Paulo gegründete und mittlerweile in Dresden ansässige Black-Metal-Formation OUTLAW hat mit 'A Subtle Intimation' die dritte Single ihres kommenden Albums "Opus Mortis" veröffentlicht. Das Werk erscheint am 31.10.2025 über AOP Records.
"Opus Mortis" Trackliste:
01. Blaze of Dissolution
02. Through the Infinite Darkness
03. The Crimson Rose
04. A Million Midnights
05. Those Who Breath Fire
06. A Subtle Intimation
07. Ruins of Existence
A Subtle Intimation (New Track 2025)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhppCAxqKK8
- Quelle:
- Sure Shot Worx
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- outlaw opus mortis a subtle intimation
