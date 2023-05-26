OBLIVION PROTOCOL und die Wälder im Fallout

Am 18. August 2023 erscheint das Album "The Fall Of The Shires" von OBLIVION PROTOCOL über Atomic Fire Records. Seht heute dazu mit 'Forests in the Fallout' ein erstes Video, das mal wieder sehr nachdenklich stimmt.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wma_iVqKRWw



