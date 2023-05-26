OBLIVION PROTOCOL und die Wälder im Fallout
26.05.2023 | 13:54
Am 18. August 2023 erscheint das Album "The Fall Of The Shires" von OBLIVION PROTOCOL über Atomic Fire Records. Seht heute dazu mit 'Forests in the Fallout' ein erstes Video, das mal wieder sehr nachdenklich stimmt.
Forests in the Fallout
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wma_iVqKRWw
- Quelle:
- Atomic Fire Records
- Redakteur:
- Hannelore Hämmer
- Tags:
- oblivion protocol the fall of the shires forests in the fallout
