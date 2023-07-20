OBLIVION PROTOCOL fällt
20.07.2023 | 11:34
Am 18. August 2023 erscheint das Album "The Fall Of The Shires" von OBLIVION PROTOCOL über Atomic Fire Records. Mit 'The Fall (Part 1)' gibt es eine weitere Auskopplung daraus.
The Fall (Part 1)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ebSK1x_QPwQ
- Atomic Fire Records
- Hannelore Hämmer
- oblivion protocol the fall of the shires the fall part 1
