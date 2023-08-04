Noch ein bisschen acoustic-live-feeling mit APOCALYPTICA

Heute präsentiert uns APOCALYPTICA ein weiteres Live-Video, das 2010 in der "Sibelius Academy" in Helsinki aufgenommen wurde: 'I Don't Care, feat. Tipe Johnson'. Auch dieser Song stammt vom Album "7th Symphony".



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0oisDxQ6eHw

Quelle: Band