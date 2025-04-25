Neuigkeiten von CRYSTAL LAKE

Die japanische Metal-Band Crystal Lake gibt weitere Headliner-Shows für Europa bekannt. Mit zusätzlichen Stops in Deutschland, Österreich, Frankreich und Italien. Bei den verschiedenen Shows sind sind ANGELMAKER, HERIOT und RESOLVE dabei.



CRYSTAL LAKE - HEADLINE SHOWS EUROPE SUMMER 2025:



27.07.25 (DE) Lindau @ Club Vaudeville +=

28.07.25 (DE) Munich @ Backstage (Free & Easy Festival) +=

30.07.25 (IT) Milan @ Slaughter Club =

31.07.25 (FR) Lyon @ Warmaudio =

04.08.25 (AT) Salzburg @ Rockhouse Bar =

14.08.25 (DE) Berlin @ Cassiopeia #



+ w/ Resolve

= w/ Heriot

# w/ Angelmaker

