Neuigkeiten von CRYSTAL LAKE
Kommentieren
Die japanische Metal-Band Crystal Lake gibt weitere Headliner-Shows für Europa bekannt. Mit zusätzlichen Stops in Deutschland, Österreich, Frankreich und Italien. Bei den verschiedenen Shows sind sind ANGELMAKER, HERIOT und RESOLVE dabei.
CRYSTAL LAKE - HEADLINE SHOWS EUROPE SUMMER 2025:
27.07.25 (DE) Lindau @ Club Vaudeville +=
28.07.25 (DE) Munich @ Backstage (Free & Easy Festival) +=
30.07.25 (IT) Milan @ Slaughter Club =
31.07.25 (FR) Lyon @ Warmaudio =
04.08.25 (AT) Salzburg @ Rockhouse Bar =
14.08.25 (DE) Berlin @ Cassiopeia #
+ w/ Resolve
= w/ Heriot
# w/ Angelmaker
- Quelle:
- Oktober Promotion
- Redakteur:
- Hannelore Hämmer
- Tags:
- chrystal lake angelmaker heriot resolve tour 2025
0 Kommentare