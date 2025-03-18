Neues Video von MALEVOLENCE
Das neue Album der Metalcore-Truppe MALEVOLENCE steht in den Startlöchern und wird am 20. Juni 2025 via MLVLTD in Zusammenarbeit mit Nuclear Blast Records veröffentlicht. "Where Only The Truth Is Spoken" ist das vierte Studioalbum nach der letzten Langrille "Malicious Intent" (2022).
Nach 'Trenches' hat die Band dem Song 'If It's All The Same To You' jetzt ein Video spendiert.
"Where Only the Truth Is Spoken" Trackliste:
01-Blood To The Leech
02-Trenches
03-If It's All The Same To You
04-Counterfeit
05-Salt The Wound
06-So Help Me God
07-Imperfect Picture
08-Heaven's Shake
09-In Spite
10-Demonstration Of Pain
11-Dirt From My Grave
If It's All The Same To You (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xyTq7_gsZlM
