Neues Video von MALEVOLENCE

Das neue Album der Metalcore-Truppe MALEVOLENCE steht in den Startlöchern und wird am 20. Juni 2025 via MLVLTD in Zusammenarbeit mit Nuclear Blast Records veröffentlicht. "Where Only The Truth Is Spoken" ist das vierte Studioalbum nach der letzten Langrille "Malicious Intent" (2022).

Nach 'Trenches' hat die Band dem Song 'If It's All The Same To You' jetzt ein Video spendiert.



"Where Only the Truth Is Spoken" Trackliste:



01-Blood To The Leech

02-Trenches

03-If It's All The Same To You

04-Counterfeit

05-Salt The Wound

06-So Help Me God

07-Imperfect Picture

08-Heaven's Shake

09-In Spite

10-Demonstration Of Pain

11-Dirt From My Grave





If It's All The Same To You (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xyTq7_gsZlM