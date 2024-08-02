Neues Video von CHRYSALID
02.08.2024 | 22:08
Für Oktober ist das neue Album "Breaking the Chains" der britischen Metalband CHRYSALID angekündigt. Heute wurde das Video von 'The King' veröffentlicht.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0FDnlM6kpHk
