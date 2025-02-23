Neues Live-Video von APOCALYPTICA
23.02.2025 | 07:51
Das Streicher-Trio APOCALYPTICA, aus Helsinki, hat ein neues Live-Video zum Klassiker 'Creeping Death' online gestellt. Das Videomaterial stammt von einem Auftritt in Brüssel.
Der Coversong wurde erstmals auf der "Apocalyptica Plays Metallica by Four Cellos - A Live Performance" (2018) von den Finnen vertont und ist seitdem regelmäßig Bestandteil ihrer Setliste.
Creeping Death (Live in Brussels)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KKkLQ2A5KdU
