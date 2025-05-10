Neues Album von ESOX

Aus Italien kommt neuer Atmospheric Black Metal, denn ESOX hat ein neues Album veröffentlicht. Das Soloprojekt von Federico Sturiale zeigt mit "Watery Grave" das zweite Werk nach dem Debüt "...and the Ocean Will Swallow Us All".

"Watery Grave" Trackliste:





01-As I Descend Above the Water

02-The Unbearable Cry of the Sea

03-Livyatan melvillei (Watery Grave version)

04-Esox lucius

05-Walden

06-The River Nihilist