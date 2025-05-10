Neues Album von ESOX
Kommentieren
10.05.2025 | 15:06
"Watery Grave" Trackliste:
Aus Italien kommt neuer Atmospheric Black Metal, denn ESOX hat ein neues Album veröffentlicht. Das Soloprojekt von Federico Sturiale zeigt mit "Watery Grave" das zweite Werk nach dem Debüt "...and the Ocean Will Swallow Us All".
"Watery Grave" Trackliste:
01-As I Descend Above the Water
02-The Unbearable Cry of the Sea
03-Livyatan melvillei (Watery Grave version)
04-Esox lucius
05-Walden
06-The River Nihilist
- Quelle:
- ESOX Facebook
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- esox watery grave
0 Kommentare