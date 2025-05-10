Albumdetails von PUTERAEON und weiterer Track
Wie bereits angekündigt wird PUTERAEON ein neues Album veröffentlichen, zu diesem die Schweden jetzt weitere Details bekannt gegeben haben. Als Appetizer gab es vorab schon den Track 'I Am The Darkness' zu sehen. Zu diesem gesellt swich nun auch 'Watchers At The Abyss' "Mountains of Madness" wird am 30.05.2025 herausgebracht und umfasst neun Songs. "Mountains of Madness" Trackliste:
01-Miskatonic Expedition
02-The Land Of Cold Eternal Winter
03-Remnants
04-Horror On The Antarctic Plateau
05-The Nameless City
06-Gods Of Unhallowed Space
07-The Rise of The Shoggoths
08-Watchers At The Abyss
09-I Am The Darkness
Watchers At The Abyss
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GdBA4rdchUQ
- PUTERAEON Facebook
- Norman Wernicke
- puteraeon watchers at the abyss mountains of madness
