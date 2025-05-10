Albumdetails von PUTERAEON und weiterer Track

Wie bereits angekündigt wird PUTERAEON ein neues Album veröffentlichen, zu diesem die Schweden jetzt weitere Details bekannt gegeben haben. Als Appetizer gab es vorab schon den Track 'I Am The Darkness' zu sehen. Zu diesem gesellt swich nun auch 'Watchers At The Abyss' "Mountains of Madness" wird am 30.05.2025 herausgebracht und umfasst neun Songs. "Mountains of Madness" Trackliste:





01-Miskatonic Expedition

02-The Land Of Cold Eternal Winter

03-Remnants

04-Horror On The Antarctic Plateau

05-The Nameless City

06-Gods Of Unhallowed Space

07-The Rise of The Shoggoths

08-Watchers At The Abyss

09-I Am The Darkness





Watchers At The Abyss



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GdBA4rdchUQ

