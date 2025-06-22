Neues Album von EMINENTIA TENEBRIS

Das Duo, bestehend aus Cryo und Erroiak, EMINENTIA TENEBRIS hat sein viertes Studioalbum angekündigt. Am 04.07.2025 wird "Whispers of the Undying" via Antiq Records veröffentlicht werden. Mit der neuen Scheibe werden wieder die Themen Kälte und Natur beackert und in dunkles Licht des Atmospheric Black Metal gerückt werden. Der Track 'Echoes of Triumph' ist bereits online und gibt einen Vorgeschmack auf den neuen Langspieler.









"Whispers of the Undying" Trackliste:





01-Forever Etched

02-Echoes of Triumph

03-The Great Betrayal

04-Beneath the Moon

05-Through Chaos and Shadow

06-Embers of Glory

07-Marching as One

08-Time's Cruel Reign







"Echoes of Triumph" 2025







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CB45R9tmBrE

