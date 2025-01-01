Neues Album von DEATHLIKE DAWN

Aus Polen kommt neue Musik von DEATHLIKE DAWN. Das heute veröffentlichte Album "Noc Czarna Czernią Otchłani" wurde in via Warewolf Prom herausgebracht. Nach "Deliria and Dreams" und "Among the Graves of the Archetypes" ist "Noc Czarna Czernią Otchłani" das dritte Studioalbum des Dous aus Wrocław. Aktuell ist der Langspieler bei Bandcamp sowohl als Download, als auch in Form einer pyhsischen Disc erhältlich. Somit beginnt das Jahr 2025 dunkel und schwarz mit neuem Black Metal.



"Noc Czarna Czernią Otchłani"

1 Noc Czarna Czernią Otchłani

2 W Głębszą Ciemność

3 Shedding the Cilice of Flesh

4 Pośród Lodowych Widm

5 The Blades of Falling Shadows

6 Pillars of Flame and Blood

7 Wybucha Skowyt

